Will Ferrell jokes about 'Will & Harper' Oscar snub: 'Ask me if we...'

'Will & Harper' star Ferrell alongside Harper Steele

Will Ferrell has addressed the Oscar snub for his popular project Will & Harper.

Ferrell, in a chat show, had an interesting exchange of conversation with host Stephan Colbert.

In The Late Show with Stephan Colbert, the 60-year-old anchor spoke about the 2024 documentary movie praising the plot and acting of the 57-year-old and Harper Steele.

Will, in response, jokingly said to Stephan “Ask me if we got Oscar-nominated."

Colbert replied admiring the Netflix film and ended up asking a sarcastic question, “It was beautiful, it was timely, it was heartfelt, I was inspired by it. How was the Oscar nomination?”

However, the TV host apologized when the Elf actor said that ‘we didn’t get it’, but also suggested the latter to say: "Well, f*** those guys, right? F*** the Academy, say it!"

American writer and comedian added: "Especially the doc branch, the doc branch of the Academy."

He further said: "You don’t want to hang out with the doc branch. What a bunch of losers; in fact, I hope there's some of them here tonight. See, if you're a member of the doc branch — s*** it!"

Directed by Josh Greenbaum, Will & Harper released on January 22, 2024.