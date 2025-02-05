Meghan Markle lands in trouble with new stunt after Kate's heartfelt message

Meghan Markle’s new emotional video, which comes day after Princess Kate's surprising outing in London, has divided royal fans.

The Duchess of Sussex's latest video on Instagram has sparked mixed reaction from royal fans, with some reacting: 'making it all about herself.'

However, several others praised the Duchess for her latest move as she posted a new video opening a special gift donated by singer Billie Eilish for LA Wildfires victims.

Prince Harry's wife shared her "oh my God" moment in her emotional video, explaining how she got in touch with a mother and daughter whose home was "left in ashes" by the blazes that destroyed more than 12,000 homes in Los Angeles

Among the teen's possessions burned in the fire was a music sensation Billie Eilish's T-shirt that had been left in the washing machine.

The former actress made an emotional plea after knowing this, saying: "I don't know, Billie Eilish but I'm going to figure out how to get you this shirt'.

"I thought of everybody that I knew, and I made a voice note and I was like, 'please, can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish'."

However, it seems as the former Suits star's latest stunt has backfired, with some saying it's "tone-deaf", while others applauded her "energy".

One user re-shared a screenshot of the video with the message "Meghan Markle making it all about herself" on X, adding: "Someone’s lost their home and she is gushing about how amazing she is for getting them some signed merch. This disaster tourism has now turned into disaster merching."

Another also slammed the Duchess's move, writing: "She’s egocentric, egotistical, self-absorbed, self-indulgent, selfish narcissistic woman, makes everything come back around to #MeMe."

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales attracted massive praise from royal fans for her latest move ,with one wrote in the comments section: "Love you my beautiful princess."

Kate states: "It was fantastic to see The Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us Framework, which is based on key science, expressed in such an innovative, creative and fun way at the National Portrait Gallery."