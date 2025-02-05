Sarah Ferguson shares emotional video message as Andrew's crisis escalates

Sarah Ferguson shares emotional video message as Andrew’s crisis escalate

Sarah Ferguson issued an emotional statement amid Prince Andrew's never-ending problems which are making his position more weaken in the royal family.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of York released a heartwarming video message talking about her battle with cancer.

Sarah marked World Cancer Day by promoting an application built for meditation and mental health awareness.

In the video message, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie said, "I was diagnosed with breast cancer and then later on I was diagnosed with malignant melanoma."

"I was trying to get my head around exactly whether I was going to see my grandchildren, and whether I was going to see my children," she added.

Moreover, the philanthropist recalled the death of her father and best friend from melanoma. She continued, "And I had to use all my strength mental awareness and I really had to go within to find the strength and so what does Zoul give you, it gives you a place where you can let your mind have solutions."

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah Ferguson's message came amid the escalating problems of Prince Andrew.

For the unversed, the Duke of York lands in big trouble after it was revealed that he was in communication with Jaffery Epstein despite confirming cutting ties with the convicted financier.