Jenna Ortega exudes ‘Wednesday’ powers to subdue The Weeknd: Watch

Jenna Ortega leaves back her Wednesday Addams aura to join hands with The Weeknd and Barry Keoghan.

The Weeknd, for the upcoming movie, ditches his pop-star vibe to meet his alter ego.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is making his leading film debut in the psychological thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, which hits theaters on May 16.

This movie is a companion piece to his sixth studio album of the same name. The film follows The Weeknd as a fictionalized version of himself, a world-famous musician struggling with insomnia, who embarks on a mysterious odyssey with a stranger, played by Ortega.

Keoghan also stars in the film, which promises to be a thrilling ride with its kaleidoscopic and hallucinogenic visuals.

The trailer teases Tesfaye, 34, as a semi-autobiographical character. "A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence," reads a logline.

The movie is helmed by Trey Edward Shults, features a script from Shults, Reza Fahim and Tesfaye himself.

About casting the pop star, Shults, 36, told Variety, “I was blown away by how well he responds to direction as an actor: There would be days where I was ready to walk away from a scene, thinking we got it, and he would ask for another take and push the scene to a new level."

"I don’t think people realize yet what a good actor he is," Shults added.

Hurry Up Tomorrow, starring Ortega, Weeknd and Keoghan, is in theaters May 16.