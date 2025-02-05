Karla Sofía Gascón backs from ‘rich rat’ statement about Selena Gomez from resurfaced post

Karla Sofía Gascón on Selena Gomez statements

Karla Sofía Gascón “would never” call out Selena Gomez in a bad way.

The spanish actress is addressing recent backlash over resurfaced social media posts, firmly denying allegations that she insulted her Emilia Pérez co-star Selena Gomez.

The 52-year-old Academy Award-nominated actress sat down for an emotional interview with CNN en Español on Feb. 2, where she apologized for past posts on X (formerly Twitter) but insisted that the alleged comments about Gomez, 32, were fabricated.

Referring to the controversial tweet in which she reportedly called Gomez a “rich rat” in connection to the singer’s rumored feud with Hailey Bieber, Gascón was adamant that she never made such a statement.

"It’s not mine, of course," she told CNN.

According to The Latin Times, the alleged post read in full: "She's a rich rat who plays the poor b------ whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife," seemingly referencing Gomez’s past relationship with Justin Bieber and his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

However, Gascón maintains that she never made such remarks.

"I have never said anything about my colleague," she stated. "I would never refer to her that way."

During the interview, Gascón became emotional as she suggested that the resurfaced posts—many of which she claims are fabricated—could be part of an effort to harm her Oscar campaign amid the ongoing voting period.

"People have dedicated themselves to searching, to put together all the things that I had said at a time that I had written—most of which are false … most of them I don’t even recognize that I wrote them," she said.

"And they put them all together and so it seems that she is a very bad person and we remove her just when we can do the most damage, right in the voting period."

Despite the controversy, Gascón has made it clear that she has no intention of withdrawing from the award race.