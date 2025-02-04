Rumer Willis thinks Bruce, Demi Moore set great example for co-parents

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s eldest daughter Rumer is all praise for her parents whom she considers as role models for successful co-parenting.

Speaking on British talk show Loose Women on February 3, Rumer shared fresh update about her father Bruce’s health as well as commended her parents for keeping family united following their divorce in 2000 after 13 years of marriage.

Rumer admitted that she’s most grateful for her parents because even though they split up, “they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritising my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose or like, they never played against each other”.

The Now And Then star said that they “were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what”.

Rumer, who welcomed her first daughter in April 2023, expressed gratitude to her parents who “set a great example” for co-parents like her.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rumer discussed her father Bruce’s dementia struggle, saying he is “doing great”.

Reflecting on LA wildfires last month, the actress pointed out that her father along with her family “are all kind of the most scared, dealing with is just fires and wanting to make sure everything is okay”.

“My family, we're all so close, I think what's so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, [it's] so lovely, because we really are a unit,” added Rumer.