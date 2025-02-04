The Weeknd takes on insomniac musician role with 'Wednesday' star

The Weeknd is returning to the movie business with Hurry Up Tomorrow, his big-screen debut after receiving harsh criticism for his performance in HBO's The Idol.

The Grammy-winning musician, Barry Keoghan, and Jenna Ortega are featured in the first photographs from the upcoming psychological thriller.

The 34-year-old musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, recently went to the Grammy Awards after previously abstaining from them.

He also released Hurry Up Tomorrow, his sixth studio album, which is the basis for the plot of the movie, according to the Daily Mail.

The film, which was directed and co-written by Trey Edward Shults, centres on a musician (The Weeknd) who has insomnia and sets out on an enigmatic adventure with a stranger (Ortega) that could endanger his life.

Additionally, there is a compelling scene in the recently revealed stills from the movie where Ortega's character compassionately embraces The Weeknd's face while he cries in pain.

He and Irish actor Barry Keoghan were seen in another photo looking into a mirror, with Keoghan's character leaning into The Weeknd's head.

Other images, according to the tabloid, show Ortega emerging behind a rain-streaked windscreen and the singer sitting on the floor in a white robe while playing a digital piano.

In addition, fans' reactions to the movie's announcement have been conflicting.

Because of his highly criticised performance on The Idol, some people are still doubtful, but others are optimistic that this endeavour would help him improve as an actor.

Divergent views have been shared on social media, with some people doubting his casting and others expressing enthusiasm for the eye-catching endeavour.