Kate Middleton celebrates as Prince Louis proves ‘apple doesn’t fall far’

Kate Middleton had a proud mum moment with her youngest son, Prince Louis, as he took after her exceptional skills.

The Princess of Wales chose a special day to exhibit the talents of the six-year-old royal in a significant move.

On Monday, Princess Catherine, who underwent a nine-month cancer battle last year, shared a poignant message alongside a photo of herself, which was taken by none other than her son.

“Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease,” she wrote, adding a “C” at the end indicating it was a personal message from the princess herself.

The note was intended for World Cancer Day.

Royal fans were left in awe with the mentioned photo credits.

“The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Prince Louis gets it from his momma!” a fan enthused, noting that Kate herself studied photography.

“A beautiful image and message looks like Louis has got his mother’s love for photography a talented young boy!,” a user echoed.

“Touching and darling that your son took this pic what a great memory he will have that he was the photographer!” another added.

One user shared, “Such a great photo! Well done Prince Louis!” while another said, “Prince Louis!!!!!!! The Boss Princess and the Boss Baby!!!! What a perfect match.”

A fan also expressed their excitement over what the young prince has in store in the future given his talents.

“I am so heavily invested in Prince Louis now. All three children will be treated by the world equally because the eh are just so adorable and well-adjusted Royal kids!”