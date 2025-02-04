Bianca Censori’s Grammys 2025 wardrobe stunt to cost Kanye West $20M concert

Kanye West's Tokyo deak

Kanye West may have to pay a hefty price for Bianca Censori’s wardrobe stunt during her Grammys 2025 appearance.

The rapper's recent appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards alongside his wife is reportedly putting a major international concert deal at risk.

According to the Daily Mail, the rapper was set to perform two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May. However, following Censori’s bold red carpet moment at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night, investors are reconsidering their financial backing.

"The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows," a local source told the Daily Mail on Monday.

The insider described the incident as a “stunt” that “has been greeted with horror in Japan” and labeled it “creepy beyond belief.”

The source explained that Japan is currently undergoing “a cultural awakening about women’s rights” and suggested that West’s actions are being perceived as “an act of coercive control, which is utterly unacceptable.”

"He has completely culturally misjudged Japan," the source continued.

"He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people toward these activities. He’s just not welcome anymore."

Additionally, the source noted that this setback could have serious consequences for the rapper, who has reportedly been spending significant time in Japan.

"Kanye is just f–king up every opportunity that comes to him," the insider stated. "This will be a big blow for him because he has been living in Japan for around a year now, almost full time."

At the Grammys, West, 47, opted for his signature all-black ensemble, complete with sunglasses and a diamond chain.

Meanwhile, Censori, 30, initially arrived in a black floor-length fur coat. However, during their red carpet appearance, she turned around and dropped her coat, revealing a sheer minidress that fully exposed her backside.

A lip reader reportedly told the outlet that West encouraged Censori to create a spectacle. “Drop it behind you and then turn,” he allegedly instructed before she disrobed.