Why Ariana Grande skipped 2025 Grammys despite three nominations

Ariana Grande was nominated for three awards but was snubbed from other major categories

Ariana Grande may have been up for three Grammy Awards this year, but she decided to sit this one out.

Despite being nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Dance Pop Recording, the singer skipped music’s biggest night for the fifth year in a row. Meanwhile, her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo was in attendance.

Grande’s absence follows what some fans consider a major snub, as she was left out of the biggest categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

The pop star, a two-time Grammy winner with 18 career nominations, last attended the awards in 2020, where she delivered a show-stopping performance. She previously missed the 2019 ceremony after a dispute with producers over her planned performance of 7 Rings, despite winning her first Grammy that year.

She has skipped several ceremonies since, often taking to social media to share her gratitude for the recognition. In 2022, she wrote that it was “an honor to be recognized” and wished her fellow nominees well.

Grande’s schedule has been packed lately, as she recently scored her first Oscar nomination for her role as Glinda in Wicked.

With awards season in full swing, she appears to be prioritising her film commitments over the Grammys.