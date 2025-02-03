'The Brutalist' star Guy Pearce admits on making wrong film choices on purpose

Guy Pearce bags Oscar nomination for 'The Brutalist'

Guy Pearce has opened why he has featured in a few films which he was not keen on himself.

According to the Australian actor, he signed on tons of films knowingly, however he knew they were not very powerful and strong.

He admitted that it was during the time of his divorce with ex-partner Kate Mestitz that he hit his rock bottom.

Guy wanted money which is why he made poor choices of films.

"I did a bunch of s*** during my divorce because I needed the money”, said Pearce.

"It was my divorce period, 2016, '17 and '18. I'd read scripts thinking, 'No, this is pretty good actually, I could do this' but a year earlier I would have said no”, explained the 57-year-old oscar nominated star.

He explained that sometimes you need to expand your tolerance level just for the sake of something.

“You're forced to expand your tolerance of things when you need dough, so it was a real relief once I paid off my divorce”, the Memento actor told The Times.

However, he also believed that it effected his vision immensely.

"But it blurred my vision. I'd read something that I felt was good and then question myself. 'Is it good? Or just in the camp of paying off my divorce?'"

Guy Pearce recently starred in The Brutalist for which he has also been nominated in the 2025 Academy Awards.