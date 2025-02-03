Kanye, Bianca’s Grammys drama: What he whispered before coat drop?

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori, the couple who is best known for making bold and controversial headlines, recently made a rare and daring appearance at 2025 Grammy Awards, leaving people completely stunned.

At this year’s Grammys, all eyes were on the couple, as they made their way down the red carpet. And this time it wasn’t just because of their iconic fashion style, but the move Censori made.

The Australian model stole the limelight after dropping her fur coat, revealing her complete bare skin. However, a lip reader reportedly revealed what the rapper whispered to her before she took off her upper outfit.

At the event’s red carpet, West is said to have whispered to his partner, urging her to "make a scene now," according to Nicola Hickling, who spoke to the Daily Mail after watching the viral video.

The lip reader further claimed that the rapper continued: "Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense."

As Censori shook her head at both suggestions, West reportedly told her, "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you."

Hickling thinks that Censori replied saying, "All right, let’s go."

Kanye West, who is known for his bold personality, recently returned back to LA and spent his weekend creating massive buzz with his presence, as he was earlier spotted riding around in his Mercedes-Maybach.