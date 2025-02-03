King Charles makes moving gesture for Prince Harry ahead of Invictus Games

King Charles shows 'kindness' towards his estranged son Prince Harry and brother Prince Andrew during his cancer treatment.

The monarch has been praised for his sentimental approach to life and the relations around him despite the ongoing feud.

Recently, royal commentator Jennie Bond talked about the King's visit to Auschwitz to mark significant Holocaust Memorial Day.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "I've always thought you can only speak as you find, and I have to say that I have always found Charles to be an incredibly thoughtful and essentially kind man."

Jennie stated that the monarch is "sensitive, sentimental, a worrier and a doer."

The royal expert specifically mentioned King Charles' moving gesture for the Duke of Sussex and York despite the fact that the two members of the family made controversial moves in the past.

"Kings of old might have had them sent to the Tower, exiled or beheaded... but Charles has tried to find a kinder way out," Jennie claimed.

Speaking of King's 'simple philosophy,' the author revealed that the King wants people to accept their differences and "rejoice in what binds us together as human beings."

Notably, Jennie's comments about King Charles' gentle treatment of Harry came just ahead of the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.