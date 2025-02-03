Will Smith makes grand appearance at Grammys after shocking revelation

Will Smith has recently made a grand appearance at 2025 Grammy Awards after revealing shocking details of his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The I Am Legend actor showed up at this year’s Grammys as he hit the red carpet without Jada at Crypto.com Arena on February 3.

The appearance came almost three years since his Oscars slap of Chris Rock went viral in March 2022.

For the unversed, Will reportedly won four Grammys, his first in 1989 for Best Rap Performance for Parents Just Don't Understand along with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The duo also earned a Grammy in 1992 with their hit Summertime, while he also earned solo Grammys for Gettin Jiggy Wit It and Men In Black.

On Sunday night, Will made a solo appearance without Jada as multiple sources revealed last week that the couple are living separate lives, but they are still together.

However, an insider told The Sun that the reason Will and Jada appeared to still be together is because they cannot afford to divorce each other at the moment.

“They’re still together on paper, but at this point the talk is that it’s more of a business arrangement than an emotional connection,” explained a source.

The source noted that the two companies these stars attached to serve as a “vehicle for most of their money-making endeavours” and it would most “likely need to be split up or totally revamped if they were to put a formal end to the marriage”.

The source further said that the couple didn’t want this to happen because of logistical purposes.

“It’s been more convenient for them to keep the status quo and do their own things in different places for the better part of five years,” added an insider.