Lindsay Lohan debuts her baby boy on social media after fun family adventure

Lindsay Lohan is finally introducing her son Luai to the world over a year after he was born.

The Mean Girls star shared the first-ever photos of her son, Luai, during a family trip to the zoo on January 31.

In a series of Instagram snaps, Lohan captured sweet moments from the outing, including a sweet shot of her husband, Bader Shammas, holding their little one as they watched an animal enclosure together.

One photo featured a lion lounging in the sun, while another showed Luai pressing his tiny hands against the glass of a snake exhibit.

But the zoo wasn’t the only highlight of Lohan’s post — she also included a glowing selfie with her husband, behind-the-scenes shots from a photo shoot, and candid moments with friends.

The post, captioned with a simple heart hands emoji, quickly drew love from fans and friends. Lohan’s sister, Aliana, showed her support with a trio of heart emojis in the comments.

The actress and Shammas, both 38, welcomed Luai in September 2023 after announcing their pregnancy earlier that year. Lohan and Shammas, who tied the knot in April 2022 after two years of dating, are clearly enjoying this new chapter as parents.