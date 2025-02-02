Charles Spencer shares exciting news after praising Prince Harry

Charles Spencer, the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, has delighted fans with an exciting family update—introducing a new furry companion to his home at Althorp.



The 60-year-old Earl took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of his newest four-legged friend, simply captioning the post "New" alongside a dog emoji.

This latest addition joins his growing pack, following his last adoption in April 2023.

Spencer has long been an advocate for rescuing dogs, previously sharing footage from a puppy shelter where he found one of his beloved pets.

However, his joy was bittersweet last year when he bid farewell to his 12-year-old Labrador, Otis, who passed away in July.

The joyful update comes shortly after the earl voiced his support for Prince Harry’s legal victory against News Group Newspapers, where the Duke of Sussex secured an apology over past media intrusions.

Spencer praised his nephew’s efforts, stating that Diana would have been "immensely touched" and "rightly proud" of the outcome.

With his deep bond with Prince Harry and his love for animals, Spencer continues to share heartfelt moments from his life—both in royal matters and at home in Althorp.