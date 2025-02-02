Lady Gaga changes iconic song lyrics for benefit concert

Lady Gaga altered a lyric during performance of her popular A Star Is Born soundtrack, Always Remember Us This Way, at the FireAid concert on Thursday evening.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, the House of Gucci star took the stage as the final performer and sang a slightly modified rendition of the song.

Instead of the original lyrics, "That Arizona sky burning in your eyes/You look at me and, babe/I wanna catch on fire", she sang, "That California sky burning in your eyes/ You look at me and know this feeling I desire."

Gaga also performed All I Need Is Time, a song she co-wrote with her fiancé, Michael Polansky specifically for the benefit concert, for the first time.

Polansky has previously co-written songs for Harlequin, the companion album of Joker: Folie à Deux , and her upcoming seventh solo pop album, Mayhem, which is out on March 7th.

"I think it’s a beautiful thing when you can, with your partner, share an artistic experience that might be hard for some people, but Michael understands me so well that it actually gave birth to this record," Gaga previously told Entertainment Weekly of working with Polansky in the Harlequin album.

Other A-list who performed in the concert included, Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder, Tate McRae, Stevie Nicks and many more.