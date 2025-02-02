Kelsea Ballerini reacts to Beyoncé, Post Malone's controversial Grammy nom

Kelsea Ballerini defends Beyoncé and Post Malone's country Grammy nominations

American country pop singer and songwriter Kelsea Ballerini shared her two cents on Beyonce and Post Malone’s Country Grammy nomination, which has raised much eyebrows.

During an interview with Fierce: Women in Music, the I Quit Drinking singer spoke up about Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, and the Cowboy Carter maker’s controversial nomination for the 2025 Grammys.

"To me, you don’t have to be a country artist to make a country record," she clarified, justifying that being a country singer herself, she has done pop songs, so why pop singers and other artists can’t make country music?

"[The Best Country Album] category, to me, represents what country music has been this year," Ballerini, 31, continued. "I don't really understand the other opinions other than, like, it's amazing to have huge, respected artists in other genres come in and celebrate ours."

The Cowboys Cry Too singer described other big names tapping into the genre as “anything but great.”

During the SiriusXM show, the five-time Grammy Award nominee defended the rapper, 29, and Queen Bey’s nominee in the wake of some country advocates expressing scepticism about including the other musicians on country radio stations and in country categories at awards shows.

For the unversed, Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter and Malon’s F-1 Trillion and their respective hit singles have earned nominations in multiple Grammy categories this year, despite both superstars having limited prior experience in these genres.