Kensington Palace plans major change in Kate Middleton life as royal  

Princess Kate sets to bring major change in her life as working royal

Kensington Palace is set to make a major announcement about a change Kate Middleton aims to bring to her life as a working member of the royal family.

The Princess of Wales, who fought a difficult battle with cancer, has a different perspective on life.

Kate's close confidante recently disclosed that she wants to divert the attention of fans from her clothes to the actual causes for which she is working.

As per the Times, Catherine finds it "enormously difficult" when people show interest in her outfits rather than her charitable work.

An insider revealed that the future Queen wants the focus on “issues, people, and the causes she is spotlighting."

"There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing," the source said.

"There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that. But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it's about the substance," the new report stated.