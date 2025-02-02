Kylie Jenner shares glimpse of Stormi, Aire’s adorable birthday

Kylie Jenner made sure her two children, Stormi and Aire, marked their back-to-back birthdays with a special celebration.

The reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday to share an adorable video to ring in Stormi's seventh on February 1st and Aire's third birthday on February 2nd.

In the video clip, the mama and baby trio could be seen engaging in cute antics as they filmed and posed. The socialite, who shares both children with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, caption it with "my world. happy birthday to my babies."

Jenner also unveiled a Hello Kitty-themed sleepover which was planned for Stormi.

"Setting up for my princess stormi's bday sleepover," the mother of wrote in an IG Story, over footage of tons of pink, food and party favours, from Hello Kitty-shaped waffles to fuzzy slippers.

Apart from sharing details from the cute party, Jenner also reposted some throwback shots of herself and Stormi from Friday before wrapping her daughter's birthday coverage.

It was not clear if Jenner’s boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, whom she has been linked to since April 2023, made an appearance or sent special gifts for the little ones.