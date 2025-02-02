Justin Baldoni, wife Emily make kind gesture for friend amid lawsuit

Justin and Emily Baldoni help pal out following LA wildfires

Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily Baldoni set their problems aside to help out their friends dealing with the consequences of Los Angeles wildfires.

John Kim, known by his Instagram account The Angry Therapist, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 30th, and posted a video, revealing how the Jane the Virgin star and his wife helped him through a tough time.

“If you don’t know, we lost our home in the Altadena fire a couple weeks ago. In the first six days, we slept in five different beds hopping around hotels and Airbnbs. Then I got a text from @justinbaldoni and @emilybaldoni offering their home to us. I don’t know them that well so I declined, didn’t feel comfortable with it,” he wrote in the caption.

Kim continued, adding that Baldoni “insisted” that the psychologist’s family go over to stay at their house since he was going to Hawaii with his family, to get away from “their own s—storm they’re currently going through.”

Kim recalled, “I told them I was with another family with two kids. He said bring them. So, for the last week and a half, two families have been staying in their home. It has truly been a miracle and a gift. It has given us space, breath, and some peace. Kids are playing and laughing. We are sharing meals and able to reset and figure out our next steps. Their home has been and continues to be healing in so many ways.”

The psychologist made it clear that “no one is telling” him to share this experience of Baldoni’s kindness amid his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively.

“I don’t know what happened on movie sets and board rooms. I was not there, but I do know how one kind and compassionate family has helped us.”