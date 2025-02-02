Kanye West’s LA comeback lands him at A$AP Rocky’s doorstep

Kanye West, rapper and fashion mogul, is back now in Los Angeles and it seemingly he’s staying with a familiar face.

The artist, who’s known for stirring up headlines with his controversies, was spotted hanging out at A$AP Rocky’s home after returning to the city.

West was seen driving around town before heading to back up his fellow rapper, who's currently facing a major assault trial.

However, the rapper's drive didn’t go smoothly, causing some frustration from other drivers. Photos from onlookers showed his bodyguards blocking two lanes on Sunset Boulevard to give him a clear path.

They parked their SUVs side by side, holding up traffic for more than a minute and leaving other drivers stuck in an avoidable delay.

Later when the Heartless hitmaker arrived at Rocky’s place, he spent a good part of the evening hanging out with his friend, offering support as Rihanna's lover deals with felony charges for assault with a firearm.

Kanye West’s trip to LA comes after he recently returned from Japan with his wife, Bianca Censori.