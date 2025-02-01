'The Penguin' star Colin Farrell addresses comparison with 'Batman' villains

Colin Farrell is the third comic book villain to get an award after Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix

Colin Farrell has carefully yet confidently tackled a media question involving his comparison with other 'Batman' villains.

Farrell, who just received a Golden Globe Award for HBO series for his fantastic portrayal of DC Comic villain 'Penguin', has been often compared with other villains Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix.

During the media interaction at Golden Globes, Colin was asked how it feels to join the crop of Heath and Joaquin as he has now officially become the third actor to win an award for playing 'comic book villain'.

The 48-year-old admitted that he feels honoured to be added to that list, but he still does not feel that he belongs to that pantheon.

He added: “The two actors who are I think, for my money, two of the most extraordinary talented and gifted and just brilliant artists in film that I’ve ever had the fortune to observe and be affected by.”

While praising Ledger and Pheonix, Farrell said: “So to have your name thrown into just uttered in the same sentence as those performance and stuff, it’s lovely.”

“I don’t feel like I’m part of that pantheon”, The Penguin star added.

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight joker played by the late 28-year-old actor in 2008 has been globally acclaimed.

Later, the 50-year-old played the DC villain in 2019 Joker film directed by Todd Phillips.

Now, Colin is receiving the same kind of recognition as of the two previous Jokers.