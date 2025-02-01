Meghan Markle ditches Prince Harry to enjoy party with Hollywood stars

Meghan Markle returns to Hollywood leaving Prince Harry with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle took a surprising step as she joined the Hollywood stars amid reports of the Duke's return to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex made a low-key appearance at Kerry Washington's birthday 'ceremony', taking part in a manifestation ceremony as part of Kerry Washington's birthday.

The Duchess made a solo appearance at the event as her husband Harry remained at Montecito home to look after their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, the former Suits star's outing went unnoticed as she failed to get the spotlight with her move.

She even appeared at the end of a video shared by American actress Jessica Alba on her official Instagram account, revealing the Duchess attended the "girl's night" that saw them set fresh intentions, "release what no longer serves us" and tap into their 'third eye'.

In the video, Meghan is seen sitting next to the birthday girl Kerry Washington as Jessica brought in two cake stands covered in doughnuts with birthday candles glowing, and could be seen cheering on Kerry as they sang "happy birthday".

The clip also shows the women writing in journals, getting in touch with their "third eye" and smudging.

The video was captioned: "There’s nothing like that fill your cup type of girls night. Under the energy of the #NewMoon in Aquarius, we came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @spiritdaughter.

It added: "New moons are a time for fresh starts, setting intentions, and calling in new possibilities—and this night was just that. We connected, manifested, released what no longer serves us, and tapped into our power and highest vibration."

However, it's not clear if any of the women pictured will appear Prince Harry's wife's upcoming Netflix documentary "With Love, Meghan."