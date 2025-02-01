'The Brutalist' star Guy Pearce has 'carefree' approach to career: ' I didn't want...'

Australian actor Guy Pearce has admitted that he never cared much about his career.
He just always went with the flow and never thought of starring in a big shot movie.
Guy revealed that people always come and say to him that he messed up his career all because he didn’t do any big superhero movie. The 57-year-old never got attracted to the idea.
"I wanted to handle Hollywood; the way I wanted to handle it”, added the Momento star.
Pearce stated: "A lot of people would say I messed up my career because I didn't go and do big superhero movies like I should have, but I didn't want to go."
The Iron Man 3 actor admitted that at times when he wasn’t getting work in America, he did not take any burden about and worked in Australia only.
"If I got offered a good job in America, great, I'd do it. And if I wasn't getting work in America, I'd just work at home in Australia”, he explained to Hello! Magazine.
Neighbours famed actor also unveiled: "I had people around me saying I should do a superhero film, but I was only interested in films that felt heavy and psychological.”
Guy Pearce is happy to work in less lucrative roles.
