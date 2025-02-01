'The Brutalist' star Guy Pearce has 'carefree' approach to career: ' I didn't want...'

Guy Pearce rose to fame with TV series 'Neighbours'

Australian actor Guy Pearce has admitted that he never cared much about his career.

He just always went with the flow and never thought of starring in a big shot movie.

Guy revealed that people always come and say to him that he messed up his career all because he didn’t do any big superhero movie. The 57-year-old never got attracted to the idea.

"I wanted to handle Hollywood; the way I wanted to handle it”, added the Momento star.

Pearce stated: "A lot of people would say I messed up my career because I didn't go and do big superhero movies like I should have, but I didn't want to go."

The Iron Man 3 actor admitted that at times when he wasn’t getting work in America, he did not take any burden about and worked in Australia only.

"If I got offered a good job in America, great, I'd do it. And if I wasn't getting work in America, I'd just work at home in Australia”, he explained to Hello! Magazine.

Neighbours famed actor also unveiled: "I had people around me saying I should do a superhero film, but I was only interested in films that felt heavy and psychological.”

Guy Pearce is happy to work in less lucrative roles.