George and Amal Clooney's fairytale marriage hits a rough patch

George and Amal Clooney are reportedly navigating challenges in their relationship as their eleventh wedding anniversary approaches.

The strain is attributed to their demanding schedules, with Amal, 46, spending most of her time in Europe for her work as a human rights lawyer, and George, 63, currently immersed in his Broadway debut in New York.

According to Marca, their attempts to stay in touch via Zoom virtual date evenings may not be sufficient to overcome the physical distance.

"They're trying to work at it and telling friends they are as strong as ever, but the one thing they are not lavishing on one another is time," shared a source close to the couple.

The Clooneys have long led an extravagant lifestyle, alternating between opulent residences in Lake Como, France, the UK, Los Angeles, and Mexico.

They are parents to twins, Ella and Alexander, who are seven years old. But now that their kids are enrolled in full-time school in France, their freedom of mobility is more constrained.

Because of this, Amal is now in charge of running the family's daily affairs while George concentrates on his Broadway show, Good Night and Good Luck.

A friend revealed that Amal is concerned about the impact of their separation, saying, "Amal wants little disruption to their routines right now. So there's no choice-if George wants to do this play, they're going to have to deal with a long-distance relationship."

Heatworld suggests that fractures are starting to show despite their efforts to maintain a healthy partnership, which included rekindling their relationship last year and making quality time a priority. Although they now frequently go on virtual dates, one source pointed out that "it is not the same as having the person in the same room." It's all a show.

Photographers captured occasions where the pair appeared aloof, suggesting that even their recent holiday in St. Tropez was uncomfortable.

An onlooker commented, "Neither of them looked happy. As soon as they realized they were being photographed, he reached for her, but it did look like they'd had some kind of issue between them."