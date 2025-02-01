Pete Davidson's tattoo free arms come with a shocking price tag

Pete Davidson shows off his bare arms amid tattoo removal process at one of Saturday Night Live episodes

Pete Davidson is shedding more than just ink these days.

The Saturday Night Live alum reportedly shelled out a staggering $200,000 to erase his tattoos for achieving new appearance.

According to People Magazine’s latest scoop on Friday, January 31, a source close to the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor laid bare the amount Davidson, 30, has spent on his excruciating tattoo removal procedure.

"He just woke up one day and wanted them gone, and it’s been a year-long process," they says of his decision to wanting a tone-down body.

Notably, the insider tipped the outlet the same day the comedian recounted painful details of the agonising transformative journey.

"It’s pretty terrible, so if anybody out there is watching and thinking about getting a tattoo, make sure you really want to get it," he told Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin during Friday’s episode while promoting his new movie Dog Man.

"It’s pretty gone," he says of the tattoos while rolling up his sleeves to show off his significantly clearer forearms.

When did Pete Davidson start tattoo removal?

For the unversed, Davidson embarked on his extensive tattoo removal journey in 2020 in the wake of his desire for a different look fueled by his decision to get sober.