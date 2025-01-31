BLACKPINK Jisoo wows fans with stunning transformation in new album poster

BLACKPINK Jisoo gears up to return in music scene with stunning transformation

Jisoo piqued the excitement ahead of her mini album AMORTAGE release.

Offering a glimpse of the title poster of her upcoming album, the BLACKPINK star unveiled it via her Instagram post.

In between two heart decoration emoji she mentioned the name of her album along with the release date: "2025.02.14 12AM EST | 2PM KST."

"Amortage: Where every heartbeat tells a story," she captioned the social media post along the poster featuring her toned off figure in a white furry turtle high neck sleeveless crop top.

Her fans were impressed with the bold transformation as Jisoo, 30, came out of the shell in which she had enclosed since her girl band days.

"This is it!!!!" one fan remarked with a streak fo fire emoji.

"If someone asks me why I can't sleep tonight because JISOO," another user exclaimed.

"The MOTHER has landed and she's bringing the HEAT!" a third fan added.

A fourth fan chimed in, saying, "IM LITERALLY GOING INSANE RN."

Meanwhile, a fifth remarked, "Looks like this is the first time to see Jisoo's belly as wide as this," comparing her past looks.

Jisoo sent her fans into frenzy with her slender body and model-like features in the title poster of AMORTAGE, slated to release on Valentine’s Day.

AMORTAGE will mark Jisoo’s return in the music scene since her solo debut with Flower in 2023.