Tristan Thompson faces backlash for new statement on Khloe Kardashian kids

Tristan Thompson lands in criticism for new claim about kids with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is getting slammed on social media for estrangement with his sons and gushing about daughters on social media.

The 33-year-old football player took to Snapchat on Thursday, January 31st, and shared a video featuring True, his 6-year-old daughter whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian, and her brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 8.

The Cleveland Cavaliers centre to Khloe’s niece as his “oldest daughter” in the video.

“I have two daughters, and their names are … Dream is my oldest daughter and True is the second oldest. Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. I love you guys,” he Tristan said.

The clip began to circulate online as fans pointed out that Khloe’s ex-boyfriend is not involved in his 3-year-old son Theo’s life, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols while dating the socialite.

“Claiming another persons child as his daughter but has never seen one of his sons, oh Tristan,” a user commented on Reddit.

Echoing the sentiment, another added, “What abt the son he never met ? Funny how he can claim a child that is not even his, but doesn’t claim or see his own bio children. He is a b*m!”.

“Ew what the f–k. go claim your son,” a third chimed in, while another agreed Thompson was “claiming everybody’s child except his own.”