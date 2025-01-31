Nicole Kidman gushes over Elton John revealing interesting detail

Nicole Kidman dishes out on prized possession taken from Elton John

Nicole Kidman opened up about her special souvenir from Elton John in her latest interview.

The 57-year-old actress fangirled about John on Thursday, January 30th, as she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sharing that she owns Bernie Taupin's original handwritten lyrics to Elton John’s 1970 hit Your Song.

The Babygirl star was asked if she had ever asked people for their autograph, to which she replied, “Well, I’ve asked people to sign a copy of a book. Philip Roth and Elton John."

"That was because we bought lyrics of Your Song,” the Big Little Lies actress revealed.

However, Kidman was not going to unveil where she keeps them. When Colbert asked, “Where do you keep those?” she responded by placing a finger on her lips as she said, “Shh.”

The Perfect Couple actress and her country star husband Keith Urban are both big fans of John’s music and have shared a cover of their beloved track Your Song.

The couple shared a video on their Instagram back in 2019, the couple performed a duet of the song.