Princess Kate devotes 'ample time' to children and families during heartfelt visit

The Princess of Wales made a lasting impact during her visit to Tŷ Hafan, a children's hospice in South Wales, where she was officially named the new patron of the charity.

Kate, 43, took over the role from King Charles, who had been the patron since 2001.

During her visit, the Princess of Wales spent more time at the hospice than expected, connecting deeply with both the children and their families.

Tracy Jones, the director of family wellbeing services, described the visit as "inspiring," noting how Kate's presence resonated with everyone at the facility.

Kate displayed a natural empathy, particularly when engaging with non-verbal children, maintaining eye contact, and speaking with parents in a thoughtful manner.

The Princess also showed interest in the outdoor spaces, taking time to learn about the therapeutic methods the hospice uses to support families.

Parents who had lost children praised Kate’s warmth and approachability, saying her visit was a meaningful and comforting experience.

Tŷ Hafan, which opened in 1999, continues to provide care and support to children with life-shortening conditions and their families."