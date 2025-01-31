Britney Spears’s older son Sean gives good news to singer: Deets inside

Britney Spears is over the moon after her older son, Sean Preston promised that he will visit her soon.

A source told Life & Style magazine that the Toxic hit-maker was happy after her reunion with her 18-year-old son Jayden James Federline over Christmas at the end of last year.

The source mentioned that Britney “would love to have Sean join them too but she at least video call with him and he’s promised to visit soon”.

Therefore, the source noted that the songstress is taking that as a ‘’win”.

Another source revealed that it was James’ wish to spend the holidays in California and Britney said that she never begged him or bribed him.

Britney, who shares two sons with former husband Kevin Federline, previously spent her Christmas without her sons. So for now spending it with Jayden it was “more than a relief” for her.

Another insider opened up that there’s no bad intention behind Jayden’s visit to his mother.

"Anyone saying he’s doing this because he’s after her money can go jump in the lake as far as she’s concerned,” pointed out an insider.

The source explained, “She's already made it clear to both her boys they can literally have anything they want, so they don’t need to manipulate her to get anything, she loves sharing her wealth with them.”

Recalling her time with Jayden in December 2024, the insider shared Britney’s feelings about her son’s comeback. It was a dream come true for the singer.

The source further said that the singer was “not thinking about what she missed out on, her heart is full” after Jayden’s reunion.

“This is the happiest anyone has seen her in years, she got her Christmas wish and then some,” added an insider.