Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on being objectified as a teen in Hollywood

Jennifer Love Hewitt has recently shared her bitter experience of being objectified as a young teen in Hollywood.

Speaking on Mayim Bialik's podcast, Breakdown, Hewitt recalled it was “inappropriate” for “grown men” in the industry to make creepy jokes about her body.

The Café actress said she was 16 at the time when her movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer, was released.

Reflecting on her early career, Hewitt said, “In my 30s, I sort of went back and looked at that time again and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

“There were grown men talking to me at 16 about my breasts just openly on a talk show, and people were laughing about it,” explained The Lost Valentine actress.

Hewitt pointed out that she didn’t take that part in, but in hindsight it was really strange to become a sex symbol sort for people before she even knew what that was.

“I didn't even know what sexy meant and I was on the cover of Maxim magazines, and people would openly walk up and be like, ‘I took your magazine with me on a trip last week,’” mentioned The Client List actress.

Meanwhile, the actress opened up that she would laugh it off but she didn’t know what that meant, adding, “It’s kind of gross.”