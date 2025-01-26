Taylor Swift’s surprise to Harry Styles revealed 13 years later

Taylor Swift shares ‘RANDOM HAYLOR LORE’ with The Temper Trap from 13 years ago

Taylor Swift gave a thoughtful gift to Harry Styles but it has remained a secret, until now.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who dated the former One Direction member from 2012 to 2013, requested the indie band The Temper Trap to write one of his favourite lyrics for Styles.

The Australian band now shared in a TikTok that they got to know that the As It Was singer was a fan of their music when he shared a picture of their lyrics tattooed.

"I think [Styles] tweeted that he got it, so then, you know, it was brought to our attention,” Dougy Mandagi, the lead singer said in the clip before revealing that the lyrics were in fact incorrect.

As they saw the tattoo, which said “Won’t stop ‘til we surrender,” the rockers “were laughing about how it was wrong,” the singer said. Whereas the actual lyrics, are, “And won't stop 'til it's over / Won't stop to surrender.”)

“Fast forward” a bit after the incorrect tattoo, Swift approached the band at the ARIA Awards, Mandagi recalled.

The 14-time-Grammy winner, who was a “presenter or something” at the ceremony, “came to our green room with a piece of paper. She goes, ‘Oh, can you write it? Can you write the lyrics for my boyfriend, it’s his birthday?’ We’re like, ‘Okay, cool.’ ”

The vocalist joked, however, that he was in dilemma about, “Do I write the right lyrics, or do I write the wrong lyrics? I can’t remember which one I wrote.”

Fans expressed excitement at learning this new information about the former couple, as one wrote, “RANDOM HAYLOR LORE?????”

Another added, “getting Haylor lore 13 years later.”

“...this was not on my 2025 bingo card but I wish I put it down,” chimed in a third.