Kensington Palace issues exciting update about Kate Middleton

Princess Kate shared delightful news with fans as the future Queen recently revealed that she is in remission from cancer.

Kensington Palace released a key update about the Princess of Wales' passion project Early Childhood in an pleasant update issued on Instagram.

Catherine's spokesperson shared that the Princess alongside her team excited to share the "expansion of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) trial to eight more NHS sites across the UK this year."

"From first seeing it in action in Denmark back in 2022 to today’s announcement, @earlychildhood is at the forefront of supporting this important trial, working closely with the Institute of Health Visiting."

The initiative will help kids to express their feelings and communicate with the adults around them from birth.

Moreover, it will help parents to connect with their children, "understand their cues and give warm loving, responsive care can have a hugely positive impact on their social and emotional development."

The Princess revelaed that this expansion will help "thousands more families" in the UK will "benefit from health visitors specially trained in this area, laying the strongest possible foundations for infant wellbeing in the earliest weeks, months and years of their lives."

It is important to note that Kate Middleton's delightful announcement came after she stepped out on a solo shopping spree in Notting Hill, London.