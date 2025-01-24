Prince Harry waves goodbye to UK, sets sights on life in Canada

Prince Harry drops UK plans after legal triumph.

Prince Harry won’t be heading back to the UK next month, and for good reason—he’s riding high on a "monumental victory" in his legal battle with News Group Newspapers.

The Duke of Sussex secured a "full and unequivocal apology" for phone hacking and serious privacy intrusions, marking a dramatic end to what would have been a lengthy High Court trial.

With that chapter closed, Harry’s focus now shifts to a cause close to his heart: the Invictus Games.

The 2025 event is set to bring some serious heat to Canada’s chilly February, running from February 8 to 16 in Vancouver and Whistler.

This year’s Games promise to be bigger and bolder, with over 500 competitors from 20+ countries showcasing their strength and resilience in adaptive sports.

And for the first time, winter sports are hitting the lineup, including snowboarding, the biathlon, and alpine skiing.

Earl Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, praised Harry’s determination, saying his mother would be "immensely touched" and "rightly proud" of the duke’s stand against such misconduct.

This win is just one chapter in Harry’s ongoing battles, including disputes with the UK government over security provisions for his visits.

Despite the challenges, the Duke of Sussex remains resolute, channeling his mother’s spirit as he fights for justice and privacy.