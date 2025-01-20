Jon Hamm feels glad 'Landman' is not just 'reiteration' of 'Mad Men'

'Landman' also stars Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton

Jon Hamm has expressed how happy he feels to be a part of new series, Landman.

The Tag actor is happy that with this new show, he has received an opportunity to express his versatility.

Besides that, Jon feels relieved that 2024 TV show, created by Taylor Sheridan, is different from his previous drama series Mad Men, where he played the famous Don Draper.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the 53-year-old stated: “I’ve been lucky enough to be in this business for long enough where people know and can trust me with whatever they want to write.”

While calling himself versatile, Hamm believes that he has been lucky enough to have been offered a wide range of stuff.

“I’m glad it’s not just a reiteration of Don Draper or whatever people see. I like the diversity that I’m able to portray. That’s the fun stuff”, added the Baby Driver actor.

Landman is based on the dealings and scheming of multiple oil moguls belonging from the heart of West Texas.

Backed by Paramount +, the modern-day tale also features Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolp and Billy Bob Thornton.