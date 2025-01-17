Pete Davidson reveals real reason for wanting to exit 'SNL'

Pete Davidson revealed who convinced him to stay on 'SNL.'

Pete Davidson reflected on his first Saturday Night Live season, sharing that after its completion, he made a request to be fired by Lorne Michaels.

At just 20-years-old, the now 31-year-old actor and comedian became one of the youngest cast members in the sketch comedy show’s history.

Joining the show in 2014, he stuck with it till 2022, but revealed in Peacock’s SNL:50 Beyond Saturday Night that his time on the show was almost cut short.

The comedian revealed how he struggled with intense imposter syndrome, leading him to beg the creator, Lorne, to fire him after his debut season.

Pete shared that he was asked to have a meeting with the creator where he pleaded to be fired.

This left the 80-year-old television writer and film producer utterly shocked, provoking the comedian to give a proper reason.

"I was like, "I don’t belong here. Everybody’s so talented and they don’t want to be my friend," he expressed.

The SNL alum confessed he was feeling out of place, stating, "I’m just a kid." but the producer assured him he’s doing fine, replying, "'You don’t figure it out until your third or fourth year,'"

And Pete expressed he was right and that motivated him to stay longer.