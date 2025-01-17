Chairman PTI Gohar Khan talks to the media as he arrives to attend a hearing at the High Court in Islamabad on August 9, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has said that some people are trying to sow discord and increase the fissure between the PTI and the establishment.

The PTI chief said, talking to 'Capital Talk' programme on Geo News on Thursday, he and Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, met with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir recently in Peshawar.

However, the PTI chairman claimed, the meeting solely focused on maintaining law and order. He reiterated that some individuals are working to create rift between PTI and the establishment.

Hours before appearing on the talk show, Gohar, taking a U-turn, said that he had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Munir, where he and the KP CM presented all matters and demands of the party directly to the army chief.

He termed direct negotiations with the establishment as a positive step towards resolving ongoing issues. PTI founder Imran Khan as well as the KP chief minister confirmed to the media about the meeting.

Meanwhile, during the talk show, reacting to Prime Minister's Adviser Rana Sanaullah's statements, Barrister Gohar expressed disappointment, saying: "We are only demanding a judicial commission and the release of detainees."

PM's Adviser on Political Affairs Sanaullah had said that the opposition's demands and the proposed terms of reference (ToRs) were impractical and unnecessary.

Sanaullah was referring to the PTI's demands presented before the negotiation committee, outlined in a three-page document which demanded separate probe commissions for May 9, 2023, and November 24-27, 2024, events, as well as the support of governments to implement court orders when it came to their "political prisoners".

The PTI chairman also emphasised the importance of successful negotiations, whether conducted through front-door or backdoor channels.

He further added: "2025 will be a year of change, and the PTI founder will return to the forefront this year."