Megan Thee Stallion approves court decision in Tory Lanez case

Megan Thee Stallion happy with court's decision in Tory Lanez case

Megan Thee Stallion has recently felt relieved after she’s granted a five-year restraining order against Tory Lanez, which will expire on January 9, 2030.

Megan alleged that Tory has been harassing her from prison where he is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting her in July 2020

A Los Angeles judge Richard Bloom reportedly confirmed the order on Thursday, writing that Megan had “sustained burden of proof” to grant the motion.

The 29-year-old rapper gave her testimony via a video call in a LA courtroom on Thursday.

“I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this time I won’t make it,” she said, per Page Six.

In her complaint, Megan described Tory as a “violent and dangerous criminal” with an “established pattern of behavior [demonstrating] the reasons this civil harassment restraining order is necessary to protect Ms. Pete and her wellbeing”.

Megan’s request for a restraining order also accused Tory of using third-party “bloggers” to defame her while he is in prison.

Court reporter Meghann Cuniff, who was present in the Los Angeles courtroom during Thursday’s hearing, revealed that Megan was in an emotional state while giving testimony.

The journalist shared Megan’s quote, saying, “I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this time I won’t make it.”

Meanwhile, Megan also recalled the trauma of the incident in her Prime Video documentary Megan Thee Stallion: Her Words, which released in late October.

“I really thought that once he got sentenced and once he went off to jail, I was going be a new woman and I thought I was going to be great and I could just go be the Megan Thee Stallion I always wanted to be,” she said in the doc.

Megan added, “No. I still, every day, have to deal with people mad at me because I said what happened to me.”