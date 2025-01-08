Prince Harry’s New Year slip that had King Charles saying sorry

Prince Harry is gearing up for a year filled with reflection, as January marks the anniversary of a challenging episode from his past.

In 2009, Harry was involved in a New Year's mishap that remained a notable chapter in his life.

In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalls an incident that nearly derailed his reputation when he was a 21-year-old army cadet.

A seemingly innocent moment turned viral after a video surfaced in which Harry was filmed joking about his fellow cadet, Ahmed Raza Khan, by using the term "Paki" during a casual conversation at the airport.

The clip quickly sparked outrage, leading to public condemnation and even a royal apology from King Charles.

At the time, Harry admitted he had no idea that the word was considered a slur, explaining that it seemed as innocent to him as calling someone "Aussie" or "Yank."

As condemnations from all corners of the public and politics poured in, including from Tory leader and government ministers, Harry sat in Highgrove, stunned by the fallout.

His father, King Charles, issued a public apology on his behalf, but Harry was advised not to issue his own.

Despite the advice, the young royal just wanted one thing: to make it clear that he was not a racist.

In the end, Harry reached out to his friend Ahmed Raza Khan with a personal apology, and while Ahmed graciously forgave him, Harry's remorse only deepened.

"His easy grace made me feel worse," he admitted, marking a tough chapter in his journey of self-awareness and growth.

This year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely kept their New Year celebrations a bit more intimate, ringing in 2025 quietly from their Montecito home with their two little ones, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.