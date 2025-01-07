19 terrorists killed in three separate KP operations: ISPR

This undated photo shows army personnel are travelling onboard a vehicle. — Reuters

At least 19 terrorists were killed as security forces conducted three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said three soldiers were also martyred during the clashes with the militants on January 6-7.

It said the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Matani of Peshawar district on the reported presence of militants.

During the conduct of operation, the army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly, eight militants were shot dead.

(From left to right) Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali, Naik Muhammad Usman and Naik Muhammad Nazir. — ISPR/File

The ISPR said the second IBO was conducted in general area Baizai, Mohmand District.

In ensuing fire exchange, the military’s media affairs wing said that eight terrorists were effectively engaged and neutralised by the security forces.

In another engagement in Karak District, army troops effectively engaged terrorist location and as a result of which three militants were killed.

However, during intense fire exchange, the ISPR said that three brave sons of soil, Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali, 38, Naik Muhammad Nazir, 37 and Naik Muhammad Usman, 37, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat [martyrdom].

Sanitisation operations were conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

“Security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR added.

The year 2024 turned out to be the deadliest for Pakistan’s civil and military security forces in a decade with at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks, according to “CRSS Annual Security Report 2024” issued by Centre for Security and Strategic Studies.

Equally alarming were the cumulative losses of civilians and security personnel, i.e, 1,612 fatalities, accounting for over 63pc of the total recorded this year, marking 73pc more losses compared to 934 outlaws eliminated, The News reported citing CRSS report.

The overall fatalities recorded previous year were a record 9-year high and over 66% more than 2023. On average, nearly seven lives were lost daily, with November emerging as the deadliest month across all metrics, compared to all other months of the year.

The violence took the heaviest toll on KP which topped in human losses with 1,616 fatalities, followed by Balochistan with 782 fatalities. In 2024, the country suffered 2,546 violence-linked fatalities and 2,267 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws.

This tally of casualties stemmed from 1,166 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, marking a grim year for country’s security landscape.