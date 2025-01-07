Senior Karachi cops lose posts over alleged 'digital currency heist', abduction

Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins placed on Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration picture. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: In a rather peculiar development, senior officials from the Sindh Police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Protection Unit (SPU) lost their posts after an investigation linked them to an alleged digital currency heist and a kidnapping plot in Karachi.

The provincial police department has notified the transfer of CTD Intelligence Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Raja Umar Khattab and SPU (CPEC) DSP Raja Farrukh Younus from their posts in light of an inquiry report following a "short-term kidnapping" of a citizen.

Short-term kidnapping is when abductees are held at gunpoint and driven around for several hours in their own vehicles while ransom is arranged.

The ransom can take various forms, ranging from ATM withdrawals to luxury watches and jewellery, anything that can be provided in exchange for the abductees' release.

According to reports, on December 25, 2024, a citizen was abducted from Karachi's Manghopir area by a group of cops led by CTD Civil Lines official Umair. They arrived in a police vehicle and remained on the move around the city at night with the abductee.

At gunpoint, the citizen was allegedly coerced by the officials into transferring digital currency worth $340,000 to various bank accounts.

Following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) by the victim, a comprehensive investigation was launched into the incident.

The accused official was among seven suspects arrested on charges of short-term abduction. Further investigation is ongoing to uncover more details about the incident.

Sources in the police department told Geo News that the senior CTD officers had been suspended after being found involved in the crime.

"The accused officer was a member of DSP Khattab's team, who was removed for failing to supervise the activities of his team," they added.

Moreover, the police van used in the crime was officially assigned to DSP SPU Karachi, Raja Farrukh Younus, who faced the same fate as Khattab.

The notification stated that the officers had been transferred and instructed to report to the CPO Sindh, Karachi, with immediate effect until further orders.

Meanwhile, a report written by Khattab on January 3 also surfaced which blamed CTD official Ali Raza for the alleged misconduct.

According to the report, Raza was found involved in the abduction in the initial inquiry. It also stated that teams had also been dispatched to arrest Raza and added that efforts were underway to apprehend the accused official.