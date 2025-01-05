Princess Anne’s 'mini me' Lucas Tindall steals show at family day

Zara and Mike Tindall had a lively outing at the races on Wednesday, accompanied by their three children, Mia, Lena, and Lucas.



The family of five seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the day, soaking in the excitement from their spot in the stands.

The Tindall children stole the spotlight with their infectious enthusiasm, cheering and celebrating the thrilling action on the track.

Mia, 10, and Lena, 6, beamed with delight, while three-year-old Lucas charmed onlookers with his animated reactions, including clenching his fists and roaring with joy during a particularly thrilling moment.

In another adorable snapshot, Lucas looked victorious as he proudly held a snack, further endearing himself to fans.

Royal watchers couldn’t help but notice similarities between Lucas and his grandmother, Princess Anne, particularly their shared passion for horse racing.

On Instagram, one fan commented, "Lucas is a little version of Princess Anne! It’s wonderful to see the Tindall kids inheriting a love for racing and horses."

Another wrote on X, "Lucas is undoubtedly The Princess Royal’s mini-me. Such a delightful little personality!"

With Lucas’ spirited display of joy and his clear resemblance to Princess Anne, it’s evident that the passion for horse racing runs deep in the Tindall family, and fans can't wait to see how their love for the sport continues to blossom.



