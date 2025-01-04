King Charles recognises JCB's legacy with renewed Royal warrant

King Charles has reaffirmed JCB’s esteemed status by granting the company a renewed royal warrant, allowing it to display the prestigious Royal Arms on its machinery and products.



JCB, a global leader in construction equipment, first earned this honour over 40 years ago under Queen Elizabeth II. However, following her death in September 2022, all royal warrants issued during her reign were automatically rendered void.

The renewal by King Charles ensures that JCB’s longstanding association with the royal household continues.

Based in Rocester, Staffordshire, the family-run business employs 8,000 people in the UK and 7,000 more worldwide. Known for its iconic yellow diggers, JCB was established in 1945 by Joseph Cyril Bamford, who named the company after his initials.

Since 1982, JCB has been a trusted supplier of machinery to the royal household, solidifying its reputation as a leader in its field.

The newly granted warrant will be valid for three years, symbolisng the trust and approval of the monarchy.

A JCB spokesperson expressed pride in the honour, stating, “Being awarded a Royal Warrant of Appointment is a tremendous privilege for our company and employees. We are deeply proud to uphold this association with His Majesty King Charles.”

This recognition further underscores JCB’s commitment to quality and excellence, cementing its position as one of Britain’s most respected manufacturers.