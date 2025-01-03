New Year 2025: 10 amusing memes to kick-off this year on a happy note

Celebrate New Year with funny memes

New Year is already here and it brings a host reason to get excited. Some want to get fit this year, some hope to achieve career goals and some are looking for happiness in life.

Happiness is an emotion which can be found in small things like sending hilarious messages or funny memes to friends and family.

But what are memes and why they are so popular among young generation.

Memes and reason behind its popularity

Meme is consisted of any image or video text or combination of these types alongside a caption which then go viral on the internet. Memes can be cultural or social related to a particular event or ongoing trend.

Whether you want to take a dig at gym plans or celebrating small feats, here are a few entertaining new year memes to kick-off 2025 with laughter.

Fitness/Food memes

This year, I am going to be healthier. I am starting by cutting out carbs, except for pizza.

I am going to exercise more. Just kidding! I will be binge-watching my favourite shows.

When your new year resolution was to start doing more cardio but deep inside you know it was too ambitious.

When you are five second into your new year’s resolution and realise you would rather just be fat and happy.

New Year memes about self-improvement

Many people look forward to the new year for a new start on old habits.

My New Year Resolution: I will learn to laugh.

Random memes

Me on New Year’s Eve: sad, happy and sad

New Year’s resolutions last until the 2nd of January.

I don’t want to go into the new year on bad terms with anyone. If I hate you, please die by January 1st.

2025: I am not going to hurt you! Stay Away from me!



