'Love Island's' Molly-Mae, Tommy Fury 'back on' after shocking split

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are reportedly "rekindling" their romance, five months after their shocking breakup.

Despite placing second, the former couple who first connected on Love Island in 2019 were referred to as the "It" couple.

As they publicised their connection with fans, 25-year-old Molly-Mae and boxer Tommy seemed to have it all.

With the arrival of their daughter Bambi in January 2023 and their engagement in July of the same year, their bond continued to grow stronger.

However, their relation ended abruptly just over a year after Tommy proposed, shocking their millions of admirers when social media sensation Molly revealed the couple's divorce.

Social media users had conjectured that Tommy had cheated on Molly just hours after their breakup was made public. But according to the Mirror, Tommy was "distraught" by the "false allegations."

The ex-couple had been co-parenting their daughter since their August 14 breakup, but it seems that romance has been rekindling behind the scenes.

According to those close to Molly-Mae and Tommy, they have gotten closer in recent weeks and are rekindling their romance, the Mirror has learnt. The couple reportedly grew closer again throughout the holiday season by spending time with each other and their daughter.

Speaking to the outlet, a source said: "Friends of Molly and Tommy have been confused by Molly implying she's a full-time single mum, as she and Tommy have been spending more time together and are rekindling their once almighty romance."

As they fought the continuous Christmas bargains, Tommy posted a picture of himself and his daughter at The Trafford Centre on Instagram. Fans saw that Molly-Mae liked the photo.

Writing alongside his image, the professional boxer said: "This little one keeps me going every single day 2024… You were tough and taught me a lot. I'm more than ready to step into a new year and to continue working on myself."