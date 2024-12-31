Rana Sanaullah reiterates charter of economy call for Pakistan's 'uraan'

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah chairs meeting in Islamabad on October 8, 2024. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's aide on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday reiterated call for the charter of the economy, saying that Pakistan's "uraan" is certain if the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) agreed on this.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was referring to the newly-launched five-year National Economic Transformation Plan "Uraan Pakistan".

"Political stability only possible through negotiations [...] we will have to come on the same page for Pakistan's development," Sanaullah said while speaking on Geo News programme 'Capital Talk'.

The PML-N-led federal government kick-started the talks with the arch-rival PTI earlier this month at the Parliament House, following months of heightened political tensions.

The PTI negotiation committee had set a January 31 deadline after meeting its party founder at Adiala Jail a day earlier, reiterating the demands of a judicial probe into the May 9 riots and the November 26 late-night crackdown and release of "political prisoners".

The two sides are set to hold multiple sessions to reach a solution with their next meeting scheduled to take place on January 2.

Speaking on the show today, Sanaullah noted that political talks would start from January 2, urging the opposition to protest peacefully and refrain from "onslaught". "A limit should not be crossed during the protests," he added.

Furthermore, he asked the opposition to provide justice to Pakistan before seeking justice for any individual.

In response to a question, the PM's aide said that the country has witnessed slight improvement and a reduction in inflation. "As a result of our efforts, Pakistan can return to its 2017 position," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the five-year National Economic Transformation Plan "Uraan Pakistan", which aims to achieve sustainable export-led economic growth based on 5Es – exports, e-Pakistan, environment, energy, equity, and empowerment.

'Hybrid system'

Speaking on the same show, PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar said that political stability was only possible when the people of Pakistan get their rights inscribed in the Constitution. "A hybrid system would not bring stability even in 2025," he added.

He regretted that the terror-related incidents increased manifold in 2024, calling for mutual consultation to resolve the terror issue.

Expressing doubt on the government's claim of economic growth, Zafar said that the country's economy witnessed a growth of only 0.9% in 2024, while the agriculture and IT industries suffered heavily.

Stressing the need for supremacy of the rule of law, the senator said that law must be equal for all citizens. "The people should have the right to peacefully protest and the government should not stop them," he added.

In response to a question, he said that opposition and politics are kept aside during talks. "It is better not to issue statement against each other during negotiations," he added.