Jazzy Anne sparks social media frenzy for her creative content

Jazzy Anne is popular among youngsters because of her relatable content

Jazzy Anne has recently gained a lot of attention on social media because of her daily vlogging on her YouTube Channel.

Born in August 2002, the Texas native, who is of Filipino, Ukrainian and French descent, rose to fame with her popular channel SevenSuperGirls.

Later, she left the channel in 2017 and decided to start her personal channel titled Jazzy Anne at the age of 14.

Graduating from University of Texas with a BA in TV and film in December 2023, Anne also released a 52-minute documentary titled I Created a ‘Meme Museum’

The internet sensation, who self-funded the documentary, won Best Student Director at the New York International Film Awards in August 2023 for her documentary.

Her passion for filming serious topics pushed her to change her content to documentary-based videos.

Explaining her reason, Anne spoke to The Daily Texan, “I would have burned out and not continued my channel if I didn’t change.”

“My videos make people laugh, but now I have more serious content, and they make people seen and heard,” said the 22-year-old.

Jazzy Anne Instagram

Anne also began her Instagram account (jazzy4nne) in 2012 where she showcased her personal content. So far, the star had garnered over 400k followers and only shared 157 posts

Recently, Anne shared news about her music video in a social media post on October 7.

The internet sensation shared behind-the-scenes images on the post, which had received over 22k likes.

Another post that earned over 31k likes was of her graduation content, which she posted in February.

Meanwhile, Anne is popular among high school students due to her relatable content.