Madonna shares her most 'wonderful' day of the year: Details inside

Madonna leaves fans awestruck with heartwarming family update

Madonna is leaving fans awestruck with her heartwarming family update following her grand Christmas celebration with family.

The Queen of Pop took to her Instagram to share a montage of photos from her holiday festivities, offering an insight into the time spent with family.

In the photos, the Grammy winner was spotted striking a variety of poses with her daughters as she flaunted her festive trinket.

The 66-year-old wrote in the caption, “The most wonderful day of the year – X-mas and Hanukkah all at once.”

While the longtime singer posed alongside her four daughters, including Lourdes Leon, Mercy James and 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere, she didn’t post any photos with sons Rocco Ritchie and David Banda, whom she shares with film director Guy Ritchie.

In addition, Madonna was also captured with her new boyfriend Akeem Morris in the festive photos.

Previously, she shared a family photo with all of her children as well as her father Silvio.

Realizing the importance of family, she wrote at the time, “We are born into families and we create our own. As time goes by I am more and more appreciative of these microcosms of life that dance around me and teach me lessons every day.

“My family has experienced many losses this year. My father has endured with dignity. Watching him cry in the cemetery when we buried my brother Christopher – right after he lost his wife – was a moment I will never forget.

“Spending time with him and all my children on Thanksgiving was medicine for the soul.”

On professional front, Madonna is gearing up to release new music in the coming year as she hinted at reuniting with Grammy winner Stuart Price.